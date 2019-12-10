Ferrari
    Ferrari 365 GT4 BB: There were two important novelties on this car: the new 12-cylinder boxer derived from the Formula 1 car, and the mid-engined layout

    There were two important novelties on this car: the new 12-cylinder boxer derived from the Formula 1 car, and the mid-engined layout that marked the end of Ferrari’s traditional front-engined solution for its top performance models.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4390.35 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 265 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7500 rpm
    • 300 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal flat-12
    • Bore/stroke81 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement365.86cc
    • Total displacement4390.35cc
    • Compression ratio8.8 : 1
    • Maximum power265 kW (360 hp) at 7500 rpm
    • Power per litre82hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedfour Weber 40 IF3C carburettors
    • Ignitionelectronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, twin telescopic shock absorbers each side, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 120litres
    • Front tyres215/70 VR 15
    • Rear tyres215/70 VR 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta
    • Length4360mm
    • Width1800mm
    • Height1120mm
    • Wheelbase2500mm
    • Front track1500mm
    • Rear track1500mm
    • Weight1160kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed300km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
