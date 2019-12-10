    Discover all the specifications of the Ferrari 360 Challenge, 2000: dimensions, wheel and tyres, suspension, and performance.

    Ferrari 360 Challenge

    Ferrari’s GT cars have always been highly competitive in the hands of privateers, and their racing achievements have played a fundamental role in the company’s motor sport history. That’s why the Ferrari Challenge one-make racing series was created – it was Ferrari’s way of getting owners of its road-going GT cars back on the track. The idea for a specific competition for the 8-cylinder cars first became reality back in 1993 with the 348 Berlinetta. In 1995 it was the turn of the F355, thanks to a special kit developed in-house by Ferrari. The 2000 season saw the debut of the 400-bhp, V8-engined 360 Modena Challenge alongside the F355. The 360 Modena maintains the same output (400 bhp @ 8,500 rpm) as the standard road car, but incorporates a number of modifications designed to radically improve its performance in track use.

    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 90° V8
    • Bore/stroke85 x 79mm
    • Unitary displacement448.29cc
    • Total displacement3586.20cc
    • Compression ratio11:1
    • Maximum power294 kW (400 hp) at 8500 rpm
    • Power per litre112hp/l
    • Maximum torque373 Nm (38 kgm) at 4750 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, five valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedBosch Motronic ME7.3 electronic injection
    • IgnitionBosch Motronic ME7.3 static electronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Framealuminium spaceframe
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmissionelectro-hydraulic F1 6-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 100litres
    • Front tyresP Zero 235-645-18
    • Rear tyresP Zero 295-645-18
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta
    • Length4477mm
    • Width1992mm
    • Height1184mm
    • Wheelbase2600mm
    • Front track1669mm
    • Rear track1617mm
    • Weight1170kg (with liquids)
    Performance
    • Top speedover 295km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h4sec
    • 0-400 m12sec
    • 0-1000 m22sec