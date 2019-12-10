The various models in the P series were developed over a period of four years beginning in 1964. The first development came in 1965 with the 275 P2 which stood alongside the very similar 330 P2 from which it differed only in terms of the latter’s larger displacement. Thanks to Parkes and Guichet, the car made a very successful debut at Monza ahead of its more powerful stable mate in the hands of Surtees and Scarfiotti. Avant-garde models were always used by the Ferrari’s official team drivers and were involved in some very hard fought battles with their rivals.

