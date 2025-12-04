Ferrari logo
    THE ESSENCE OF SPEED, REVEALED

    Authentic suspended collector’s engine: Ferrari 812 Competizione

    At the heart of the 812 Competizione beats the authentic Ferrari V12, reimagined as a sculptural creation for your personal space. An authentic engine, meticulously finished to showcase the ingenuity and beauty of Ferrari design.

    RACING SPIRIT

    Sports DNA, extreme technical solutions. The naturally aspirated 830-horsepower V12 of the Ferrari 812 Competizione reaches an extraordinary 9,500 rpm, the pinnacle of pure-combustion engineering. Mounted on a berlinetta with a radical, aerodynamically evolved design, it transforms Ferrari tradition into pure innovation.

    RACINGHERITAGE<br>SUSPENDEDINTIME
    The naturally aspirated V12 powering the 812 Competizione embodies Ferrari’s relentless pursuit of excellence. Now this mechanical symphony – the pinnacle of internal-combustion technology – is captured in a moment of timeless beauty, with every component suspended in perfect harmony. What once propelled the car to incredible speeds now stands as a tribute to Ferrari’s master craftsmanship: owning it means preserving a fragment of the Prancing Horse’s very essence and heritage.
    MECHANICAL ART
    Revealed in its purest form, each element is separated and held in equilibrium, as though time itself had paused to celebrate its complexity.
    DESIGN EXCELLENCE
    Suspended on a hand-finished steel frame designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre and inspired by the brand’s assembly processes, the engine appears to float in space.
    EXCLUSIVE CREATION
    Produced in just nine examples for the Americas, nine for Europe–Middle East–Africa, and nine for Asia–Pacific – each distinguished by finishes unique to its region.
    CUSTOM ENGINE PLAQUE WITH CLIENT NAME AND CHASSIS NUMBER (VIN)
    L-SHAPED STEEL ARM SUPPORTING THE FRAME, ALLOWING THE ENGINE TO BE VIEWED FROM MULTIPLE ANGLES
    HAND-POLISHED STEEL BASE WITH MIRROR FINISH
    • DIMENSIONS119 (W) x 88 (D) x 175 (H) cm
    • WEIGHT410 kg (160 kg base + 250 kg engine)
    • COMPONENTSAuthentic Ferrari V12 engine; custom-milled steel support frame.
    • FINISH OPTIONSSteel pedestal with unique GRIGIO SUPERFAST coloured finish. Hand-painted Prancing Horse.
    • PACKAGINGWorldwide shipping in a custom wooden crate (177 × 145 × 197 cm). Gross weight: 450 kg
    • LEAD TIMEProduction period: 6–8 months from order confirmation
    • CERTIFICATE OF ORIGINNumbered certificate of authenticity (exclusive production “Made in Maranello”)
    The authentic Ferrari 812 Competizione “spatial” engine display is more than a collector’s piece: it represents the pinnacle of Ferrari’s mechanical artistry and offers a personal connection to the legacy of the Prancing Horse. Due to its limited production and exceptional demand, we invite you to secure this rare opportunity to showcase the very heart of your Ferrari in the form that best tells its story. Contact your local Ferrari dealer to begin your journey into the history of automotive art.