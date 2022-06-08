A temporary exhibition at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello from 1 to 27 August celebrates the Prancing Horse’s historic victory at the 24 HOURS OF NÜRBURGRING.

The new temporary exhibition at the Ferrari Museum presents all the spirit of the company to a highly discerning public, displaying the Ferrari 296 GTB and the 296 GT3 from which it derives.

Technological transfer, a feature of the sportiest car manufacturers, which began in the late 1940s with the 166 series, reaches another level in the newest Berlinetta with the development of the GT3.

On its debut in the endurance championship, this sublime thoroughbred claimed brilliant wins in selective races such as the International GT Open at Paul Ricard and the 24 Hours of Nürburgring.