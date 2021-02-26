Mattia Binotto was born on 3 November 1969 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Having graduated in Mechanical Engineering from the Lausanne Polytechnic in 1994, he then obtained a Master in Motor Vehicle Engineering in Modena. In 1995, he joined the Scuderia Ferrari test team as a Test Engine Engineer and fulfilled the same role with the race team from 1997 to 2003.



In 2004, he became a Race engine engineer and from 2007 Binotto took on the role of Chief Engineer, race and assembly, moving on in 2009 to Head of Engine and KERS Operations.



Having been appointed Deputy Director, Engine and Electronics in October 2013, Binotto subsequently took on the role of Chief Operating Officer, Power Unit.



On July 27, 2016, he has been appointed Chief Technical Officer of Scuderia Ferrari.



From January 7, 2019 he is appointed as Managing Director Gestione Sportiva and Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow.