Dino Beganovic was born on 19 January 2004 in Landeryd, Sweden.

Dino showed his class in karting, with two Swedish titles already to his name and a second place in the WSK Euro Series in 2019. Dino was recommended to the FDA by experts at Tony Kart, who act as scouts for the Maranello programme, in the world of karting. The Swede will be making his single-seater debut in 2020, with Formula 4 as the natural first step. He will race with the Prema Powerteam.