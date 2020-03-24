Ferrari
    Arthur was born in Monaco on 14 October 2000 and will tackle the Formula Regional series this year, having first raced single-seaters in 2018 in the French Formula 4 championship.
    In only his second race, he won at Nogaro, going on to repeat that feat later in the year at Magny-Cours. He first came into contact with the FDA last year, when he took part in one of its evaluation Camps, aimed at assessing talented young drivers. He stayed with Formula 4 last year, but moved to the more competitive German ADAC Formel 4, where he performed very consistently. He took one win at Hockenheim, as well as finishing on the podium a further seven times, on his way to a strong fifth in the championship. Leclerc will therefore move up a category, racing for Prema Powerteam.
    Ferrari Driver Academy - Arthur Lelcerc: stats

    ARTHUR LECLERC

    • 14 October 2000
      BORN
    • MONACO
      Country
    RACES
    41
    TOTAL
    -
    IN FDA
    VICTORIES
    3
    TOTAL
    -
    IN FDA
    POLES
    1
    TOTAL
    -
    IN FDA
    • German ADAC Formel 4
      CURRENT SERIES
    • -
      POSITION
    • 2
      YEARS IN SINGLESEATER
    • -
      YEARS IN FDA
    • -
      TITLES
    • -
      TITLES IN FDA

