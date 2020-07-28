We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.
The Ferrari Hublot Esports Series is the tournament you've been waiting for. Designed to find new talents, this competition identified by the passion for victory and excellence is your chance to get noticed by the Ferrari Driver Academy!
The best amateur players of Assetto Corsa will be able to initially challenge each other in the section dedicated to them and join the professionals in the final stages in their race for the podium. Do you think you have what it takes to be the champion?
Twenty-four players, including professionals and well-known
personalities, will be called to compete from October in the Pro Series and
then clash in the final stages of November against the best in the AM Series
category.
Four weekly qualifiers will be held in September for aspiring
professionals who want to get involved. Six players from each qualifier, for a
total of twenty-four, will compete in the AM Series the following month.