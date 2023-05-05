Inspired by the shapes, materials and colours of a typical Apulian village, the sublime Borgo Egnazia can be found where the hills of the Itria Valley gently fall away into the Adriatic Sea.
Instantly connect with the enchanted Puglian soul as you enter this white-stoned magical resort, where you will experience both gourmet and traditional foods prepared by Apulian Massaie.
Welcome lunch at Masseria Trapanà
There is no better place to start this tour than at an authentic Puglian Masseria.
Masseria Trapanà, surrounded by hectares of olive groves, is a majestic fortress originating back to the 16th Century. Here you will have the opportunity to sample local food under sun kissed fragrant lemon trees.
Panoramic Road Tour
Coffee break and local artisan experience in Grottaglie
In order to discover the beating heart of a region, it is first necessary to fully understand its oldest customs.
The town of Grottaglie, set amongst the low hills and limestone ravines of northern Puglia, has been the centre of Apulian ceramics since the middle ages. Renowned as “citta della ceramica”, here you will be able to admire this artisan craft on a journey between ancient and modern. The Casa Vestita “museum” and the Enza Fasano Atelier will allow you to discover these two facets and the secrets of one of Apulia’s oldest traditions.
Panoramic Road Tour
Check-in & relaxation at Borgo Egnazia Traditional Apulian dinner in Borgo Egnazia
To close the first day on a high note, you will attend an authentic Apulian meal with your fellow Ferraristi.
The evening will immerse you in the unique traditions of this Italian region, discovering its warmth and its welcoming spirit on a colourful, musical and creative journey.
Panoramic Road Tour
Coffee break at Regiacorte and explore Matera
While driving your Ferrari in the magical South of Italy, the 2019 European Capital of Culture is undoubtedly a must visit destination. Matera and its “Sassi” are a veritable open-air museum, and you will have the opportunity to explore as you walk through its enchanting alleyways. To refresh and take a rest from your four-wheel tour, Regiacorte restaurant and its majestic terrace will welcome and delight you with its breathtaking view of the city.
Panoramic Road Tour
Lunch among the Trulli in Alberobello
As you arrive at Alberobello you will gaze in awe at the strange, conical houses called Trulli, with their distinctive limestone gnome-hat roofs. Here you will enjoy the experience of a lifetime with a special and unique culinary adventure immersed in this UNESCO World Heritage site.
Panoramic Road Tour
Toes in the sand dinner in Monopoli
Elegant lights, the salty air coming from the sea and the powder softness of the sand beneath your feet are the ingredients for a special “toes in the sand” dinner.
A private beach club will be the setting for this unconventional dinner where Michelin starred Chef Domingo Schingaro will prepare a live fish barbeque featuring the catch of the day amongst other specially prepared dishes to celebrate this stunning location and to close this perfect day.
Coffee break and wine cellar visit at Terre di San Vito
Our stop at Terre di San Vito is where you will have the chance to sample local, natural, and fresh Apulian flavors.
Upon arrival you will be welcomed and will then have the chance to explore the fields surrounding the farmhouse, the small white church and the abundant vegetable gardens.
Located just a few kilometers from the ocean and in the middle of the Apulian countryside, Terre di San Vito will offer you a relaxing break immersed in nature, among vineyards and centuries-old olive groves.
Panoramic Road Tour Lunch at Grotta Palazzese
Located in the historical center of Polignano a Mare, set in a naturally formed cave overlooking the Adriatic, the Grotta Palazzese is one of the most idyllic restaurant locations in the world.
Enjoy a gourmet lunch in this unique setting whilst you reflect on the new memories made during your Ferrari Tour experience.
The perfect ending.
