The Corso Pilota Personal Coaching course is open to all Ferrari clients, no matter their driving experience. The programme and sessions offer complete personalisation: progress rapidly according to your level and the results you want to achieve. Your can choose between two models of Ferrari for the course, which will determine how the sessions are structured: 296 GTB and 296 Challenge.





*The 296 Challenge is only available for course dates at the Varano de’ Melegari Circuit.