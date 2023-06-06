DISCOVER FERRARI & PAVAROTTI LAND TOURS

A unique and exclusive journey that takes in the very best cars in the world and a musical legend

The Ferrari Museums are offering a special package that doesn’t just allow visitors explore the world of the Prancing Horse and the superb gastronomic delights and wines of the Modena area, but also includes an exclusive tour of the Casa Pavarotti museum which introduces visitors to Luciano Pavarotti, the man and the artist.



This unique and exclusive journey takes in the very best cars in the world and a musical legend – visitors can also choose to book different itineraries spanning everything from visits and tastings laid on by the area’s leading food producers and wineries.

Details:

Entry to the Ferrari Museums in Maranello and Modena

Entry to the Casa Museo Luciano Pavarotti

Guided visits and tastings at participating food and wine specialists

Shuttle bus service included

Limited availability

For info and bookings:

+39 0536949713

museo@ferrari.com