MUSEI FERRARI PASS

The Ferrari Museums is offering visitors the chance to enjoy a combined visit to both the Ferrari Museum in Maranello and the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena at a very special price. In fact, when they purchase the new Ferrari Museums Pass, visitors will be able to access both museums on a single ticket costing 24 euro. Under 19s accompanied by a family member will also enjoy a special 10 euro rate.



While purchasing Combined Modena & Maranello Tickets, please indicate the date and time of your visit to each museum. You must visit both museums within the same 48-hour period.



The Ferrari Museums Pass makes it easier than ever to discover the birthplace of the legend and to explore the astonishingly immersive museum dedicated to Enzo Ferrari as well as to taste the Prancing Horse dream by dipping into its story - past, present and future - in the Maranello Museum.