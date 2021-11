The Museum has a Convention Centre of over 550 m² that communicates with it but also has a separate entrance through the plaza in front of the former. The Convention Centre is available all year round for meetings, conventions and events.

The multipurpose hall is also equipped for serving meals and refreshments. It can be used both during the day and after regular opening hours when the entire Museum can be made available for private visits. The Formula 1 simulators and the tyre change experience also provide unique entertainment for guests. The space can be adapted to suit the requirements of each client.