The project

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) and its Women in Motorsport Commission launched ‘FIA Girls on Track - Rising Stars’ on June 12 2020.

It’s an innovative new project to detect and nurture the up and coming women drivers of the future. The project is run in association with Scuderia Ferrari and aims to identify the best 12-16 year old female drivers from around the world and help them towards having a professional career in motor sport. With support from the FIA Innovation Fund, which backs new projects intended to generate an enduring legacy for the global FIA community, the Women in Motorsport Commission has partnered with Scuderia Ferrari and its world-famous Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) to jointly develop a strong and long-term pathway to support young women on their motor sport journey. The collaboration sees both parties commit to a four-year programme resulting in two drivers potentially joining the Ferrari Driver Academy for a season in one of the European FIA Formula 4 Championships.