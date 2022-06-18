The Fiorano Circuit: 50 years of acceleration

The Ferrari Museum was the only choice for marque’s tribute to its test track.

Near the end of the tumultuous 60s, Enzo Ferrari decided to build his own private track complete with all of the challenges that cropped up again and again at the circuits where Ferrari competed against the other constructors.

We have created a very special exhibition for this anniversary that reveals how the track was developed to keep pace with progress made in performance and construction techniques.

Progress achieved through testing but also, of course, consistent combing and piecing together of the resulting data. In fact, we bring you the evolution of the track at a glance: using the technical specifications of the most challenging circuits for both drivers and cars, the ever-changing record times, honed by improvements in surfaces and design, and, of course, the input of the Scuderia’s many superb drivers and highly professional test-drivers.

The timeline holds up a mirror to it all through the images of many, varied and extraordinary happenings, the big Ferrari dates, the people and protagonists that cut right across the board, a characteristic unique to the Prancing Hose. And, most importantly of all, Enzo Ferrari’s most private meetings in his office at Fiorano with the press and Federation on decisions that in many instances shaped the rules of motorsport and Formula 1.

Enzo Ferrari was always and ever the protagonist. But also consisently worked towards decisions that were in the best interests of balance and growth in this wonderful sport. A sport to which the Scuderia Ferrari has always made such an incredible contribution.

Ferrari has always been there. Now as in the past, Racing with a capital R would unimaginable without Maranello’s extraordinary cars. In showcasing the ways the Fiorano Circuit’s signature stretches changed over the years, we tell the story of the company’s own last half-century and that of the cars that have always been renowned as the pinnacle of beauty and technology.