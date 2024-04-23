AN UNPRECEDENTED PROGRAMME BRINGS THE FERRARI COMMUNITY TOGETHER IN THE UNITED STATES FOR A UNIQUE SERIES OF MOTORSPORT, SPORTS CARS AND LIFESTYLE EXPERIENCES THAT CAPTURE THE ESSENCE OF THE PRANCING HORSE.
May 1SF-24 livery
May 2New Sports Car World Premiere
May 3Ferrari Miami Capsule
May 3 - May 5Miami Grand Prix
May 4Maranello Clutch
May 5Miami Circuit Parade
May 1SF-24 livery
May 2New Sports Car World Premiere
May 3Ferrari Miami Capsule
May 3 - May 5Miami Grand Prix
May 4Maranello Clutch
May 5Miami Circuit Parade
Back to Blue
One colour. Two shades. Ferrari celebrates its 70th anniversary in the United States with an unprecedented programme of events marked by two historic shades of blue: Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino.
April 28
A dialogue between past and present
April 28 - May 1
A Cavalcade in historic colours
70 Ferraris will journey to Miami, ending in a parade for all fans
April 24
Ferrari and HP announce a Title Partnership
Iconic companies join forces, underlining shared brand values and commitment to performance, innovation, excellence, and trust.
Iconic look, visionary technology
Exclusive products celebrate the return of two unforgettable colours