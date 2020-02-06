Logo

    1967

    1967 was a very difficult year and the season was marred by the tragic accident at Monte Carlo in which Lorenzo Bandini was killed


    The Scuderia’s best results came courtesy of New Zealander Chris Amon who managed third position on the podium on three occasions. His fellow countryman Denis Hulme won the World title, barely beating team boss Jack Brabham.

    The new singe-seater was an updated version of the previous season’s car: it was lighter and technically sound but less agile than its English adversaries and asked a lot of the driver. To try to improve its power, the fluid dynamics of the cylinder heads were modified by inverting the inlet and exhaust ports: the inlets were now between the two camshafts of each head and the exhaust ports at the centre of the V. The car made its debut at Monza with four-valve heads.
    Engine
    • Type rear, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke 77 x 53.5 mm
    • Unitary displacement 249.12 cc
    • Total displacement 2989.56 cc
    • Compression ratio 11:1
    • Maximum power 287 kW (390 hp) at 10.000 rpm
    • Power per litre 130 hp/l
    • Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, three valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feed Lucas indirect injection
    • Lubrication dry sump
    • Clutch multi-plate
    Chassis
    • Framesemi-monocoque, tubular steel chassis with riveted aluminium panels
    • Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, inboard springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspension independent, upper lever arm, reversed lower wishbone, twin radius arms, co-axial springs and telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakes discs
    • Transmission 5-speed + reverse
    • Steering rack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tank capacity 160 litres
    • Front tyres 4.75-10.30-15
    • Rear tyres 6.00-12.30-15