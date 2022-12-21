This 1200 hectare frozen lake features 14 meticulously reproduced F1 tracks for your enjoyment, and with 25 years experience the staff of Lapland Ice Driving will ensure that you receive the very best driving adventure on ice.

From ovals to technical training tracks to F1, you will be guided through the art of drifting on ice by the team. Starting with low speed initiation to mastering full control, taking turns ice drifting at 180km/h, and enjoying the straights at over 220km/h.

Over the course of 2-days each driver will complete over 8 hours of ice driving after which, combining the expert knowledge of the instructors and the specially tailored settings of the Ferrari 488 Challenge, you will become a master of drifting.