The Monza Circuit, located near the city of Monza just north of Milan, stretches 5.793 km (3.600 miles) through the serene parkland of the Royal Villa of Monza.
Known as "The Temple of Speed," this historic circuit has been a revered destination in motorsport since its opening in 1922, making it the oldest track in mainland Europe.
Monza’s design features long straights and high-speed corners, enabling thrilling performances. The maximum speed record in Formula 1 was set here in 2005 by Kimi Räikkönen at 370.1 km/h, showcasing the circuit's unparalleled legacy and excitement.
From 07.30 Accreditation and equipment collection
08.30 - 09.00 Driver briefing
09.00 - 09.20 Driver sighting laps
09.30 - 12.30 First driving session
13.00 - 14.00 Lunch
14.00 - 14.15 Group photo
14.30 - 17.30 Second driving session
17.30 - 19.00 Closing aperitif and awards ceremony
All event times are subject to change
The Lombard racetrack, immersed in a beautiful park, is the last remaining example of a track-type that has otherwise disappeared from the international automotive scene. Despite numerous changes to its design, Monza has always retained its distinguishing pace. The track boasts three high-speed straights “broken up” by very technical chicanes. The latter, together with the “fearsome” Lesmo and Parabolica turns, requires a good mechanical grip to avoid wasting a lot of time. The first chicane offers an excellent chance to overtake as the cars have to brake very violently on their approach. The Roggia chicane also gives drivers various opportunities to pass, especially if they can make the most of the Curva Grande.