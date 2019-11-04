A four-seater that utterly changes the whole GT sports car concept, hailing nothing short of a revolution in the automotive world. Even the most cursory glance at the FF’s sleek, Pininfarina-penned super model profile will tell you that. Drive it - anywhere, any time, in any weather or road conditions – and you’ll know why it’s so radical. It may be a car that has elegance, beauty and art in its soul, but there’s much, much more to the FF than sophisticated allure. It was, in fact, designed specifically to tackle the toughest, most complex and ambitious of driving challenges. The kind of challenges that the most uncompromising and discerning drivers will want to set it.