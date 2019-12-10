Ferrari
    The Ferrari 212 E was built to compete in the European Mountain Championship.

    Ferrari 212 E

    The 212 E was built to compete in the European Mountain Championship. Its two-litre 12-cylinder boxer engine was a development of the Formula 1 engine used in the 1965 World Championship. Driven by Peter Schetty, the car immediately proved very competitive, winning the Montseny, Rossfeld, Mont Ventoux, Trento-Bondone, Cesana-Sestriere, Friburg and Ollon-Villars hill climbs. With such excellent results the car easily won the 1969 European title.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 1990.98 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 221 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 11.800 rpm
    • 250 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal flat-12
    • Bore/stroke65 x 50mm
    • Unitary displacement165.91cc
    • Total displacement1990.98cc
    • Compression ratio11 : 1
    • Maximum power221 kW (300 hp) at 11.800 rpm
    • Power per litre151hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedLucas indirect injection
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, single coil
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 30litres
    • Front tyres5.00-10.00-13
    • Rear tyres6.00-14.00-13
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length3800mm
    • Width1980mm
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2340mm
    • Front track1377mm
    • Rear track1412mm
    • Weight500kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed250km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

