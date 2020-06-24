Logo

Ferrari Museums

PERSONALISED EXPERIENCES

The Ferrari Museums offer visitors a unique and engaging opportunity to relive the history of the Prancing Horse and its founder.
At the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, the special 'Musei Fan Experience' and 'Musei Vip Experience' packages provide first-hand experience of the passion for engines that characterises the local area.
'Musei Fan Experience' is a package dedicated to true Ferrari fans, who want to breathe the atmosphere of racing in the Sala dei Campioni, relive the history and successes of Formula 1, experience the adrenaline of a pit stop and get a taste of a real Grand Prix on a Scuderia Ferrari simulator.

'Musei Fan Experience' is a package dedicated to true Ferrari fans, who want to breathe the atmosphere of racing in the Sala dei Campioni, relive the history and successes of Formula 1, experience the adrenaline of a pit stop and get a taste of a real Grand Prix on a Scuderia Ferrari simulator.

The 'Musei Fan Experience' package can be booked for a minimum of 2 to a maximum of 12 people and includes: 

  • entrance to the Maranello Museum (without queueing at the ticket office);
  • a personalised, named Ferrari badge for each participant;
  • a complimentary Ferrari cap for each participant;
  • a group pit stop experience with photos (another activity to be arranged for children 6-8 years);
  • a driving experience on a Scuderia Ferrari simulator for each participant.

Musei Fan EXPERIENCE: Full price adults 110 euros
Musei Fan EXPERIENCE: Reduced price 6-18 years  80 euros


BOOKING FORM
  • Experiences
  • Tickets