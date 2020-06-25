Ferrari Factory Tour
The Ferrari Museums offer visitors exclusive shuttle bus tours to the Fiorano track and Maranello factory
Advantages of this bespoke programme for businesses and private groups include:
Contact the staff of the Ferrari Museums for assistance in organising a truly experiential stay: eventi@museiferrari.com
“Ferrari & Pavarotti VIP” ticket - 60 Euro
“Ferrari & Pavarotti Events” ticket - 48 Euro
The Passport can be used after an event and only becomes holder-specific when activated, making it the perfect and original gift for all or some of your guests (top managers, motivational bonuses, best partner).
Special discounts are available for agencies, tour operators and conference organisation companies: info@discoverferraripavarottiland.it