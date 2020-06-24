EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMMES

The Ferrari Museums offer schools of all levels and types a rich educational programme that introduces children and teens to the Ferrari Legend, its beginnings and long history.



An Italian company that has become a symbol of excellence across the entire world, its production processes, team of Italian and foreign professionals, style and engines, and the world of Formula 1 are just some of the subjects tackled in guided workshop activities in both museums. The educational routes are adapted to suit different ages and school programmes, and span science, technology, art, history, sport and economics.