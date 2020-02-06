Scuderia won its 50th GP in the history of F1

With Luca di Montezemolo as the head of the team and Clay Regazzoni and Niki Lauda behind the wheel of the 312 B3-74 planned by Mauro Forghieri, the Scuderia forgot 1973 quickly with 10 pole positions and three victories. With Lauda’s win at the Spanish GP the Scuderia won its 50th GP in the history of F1. The Scuderia and Regazzoni were fighting for both titles right until the last race, held in Watkins Glen (USA). In the end Emerson Fittipaldi – for the second time in his career – and his McLaren-Ford won Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship.