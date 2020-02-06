The 1975 was the 312 T, which inaugurated the hugely successful 12-cylinder serie
After an 11-year wait, Ferrari was back at the height of its success, taking both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles in the same year. Niki Lauda brought the Scuderia five victories (Monaco, Belgium, Sweden, France and the United States) and Clay Regazzoni won at Monza on the day his team mate became World Champion.
This was not merely due to the new gearbox which made the car shorter and concentrated its mass: what it lacked in static weight on the rear axle was added as aerodynamic load, thanks to a more prominent wing that had to be compensated for by the front one. The suspension was modified too, with more inclined spring-shock groups on the front axle and short-armed parallelograms on the back one. The car also proved very reliable thanks to Lauda’s pickiness during the development stages.
flat-12
Engine
2991.80 cc
Total displacement
575 kg
Weight (with liquids)
5-speed +rev
Transmission
Type rear, longitudinal flat-12
Bore/stroke80 x 49.6 mm
Unitary displacement249.31 cc
Compression ratio 11.5 : 1
Maximum power 364 kW (495 hp) at 12.200 rpm
Power per litre 165 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
Fuel feed Lucas indirect injection
Lubrication dry sump
Clutch multi-plate
Chassis
Frame monocoque, tubular steel, aluminium panels
Front suspension monocoque, tubular steel, aluminium panels
Rear suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, inboard springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar