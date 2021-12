Jarier passed Pryce on the first lap and was attacking Lauda but then crashed at Tabac corner, while at the port chicane, Regazzoni crashed into Brambilla. On lap 14, the sun came out and the track started to dry. The first drivers to change to dry tyres were those at the back who were hoping to move up the order, while Lauda waited until the lap 24. The Scuderia mechanics did as usual a great job stop, especially in Monaco’s narrow and crowded pit lane. After all the pit stops, Lauda led by a big margin, albeit because Peterson had lost time after one of the wheelnuts had ended up under the car during the pit stop. The Austrian led Fittipaldi, Pace and Peterson, knowing that the race would end after the usual two hour time limit. Lauda did not take any risks and towards the end he slowed down so much that his Brazilian rival almost caught him up, but he crossed the finish line first, having dominated the race. The mechanics were celebrating in the pits and, caught up in the enthusiasm, sporting director Luca di Montezemolo jumped over the wall, accidentally punching Regazzoni who, worried the Italian might hurt himself, was trying to hold him back.The celebrations were not unwarranted: the Scuderia had won again in the Principality 20 years after their only other victory, courtesy of Maurice Trintignant in 1955. Additionally, Lauda and Ferrari had got themselves back in the title fight and confirmed that the 312 T was a contender and that its engine, the flat 12 with pistons made by the German company Mahle , was able to excel at the faster tracks as well as the slower ones.