The drivers and teams found a completely renovated Monza. As had been promised the year before, the car park behind the paddock had been expanded and new pits had been built. The pit lane had been extended to a width of 11 metres, so now three cars could fit side by side. On the grid, to avoid bottlenecks at the start, like that of the tragic 1978 Grand Prix, small rubber cones had been inserted into the tarmac. Parts of the track had also been widened, like the first chicane, and there were a lot of escape roads, including at the Curva Grande and the two Lesmo Corners. Tyre barriers were put up at the most dangerous spots to better absorb any impact with the guardrail. At the Ascari corner several bushes were cut down to improve visibility and safety.To be sure of the title, Scheckter had to win and hope that Jacques Laffite did not finish second, while it seemed very improbable that the Scuderia could seal the Constructors’ Championship in their home race. Ferrari was leading the table with 19 points over Ligier, 22 over Williams and 43 over Lotus, with 45 still up for grabs. To guarantee their sixth Constructors’ trophy, the team from Maranello would have to leave Monza 30 points ahead of Ligier, 31 ahead of Williams and stay at least 30 ahead of Lotus. In order to do the double, they needed Ligier to score no more than four points and Williams no more than six.