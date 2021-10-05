On Tuesday September 2nd, 2014 The official Ferrari Owners’ Club [FOC] Lebanon Chapter, had their first elections nominating the Board of Administration. On June 5th, 2014 the club was announced. The Club mission is to promote Ferrari in Lebanon, by visiting different places by morning rides, charity events, gala dinner, a visit to Ferrari Italy and be part of the annual Finali Mondiali. The Club’s mission is to promote Ferrari and to attract as many passionate along. With our 40 members today, we are hoping to grow bigger.

