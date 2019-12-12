RICK YAN

Dear fellow owner members,

I would like to extend our warm welcome for you to visit our Ferrari Owners' Club of China information pages. We are one of the youngest clubs in the family. Since our establishment in June 2008, our focus has always been to organize track and rally events for our members so that they can release the full power of their Ferraris. We also gather for lifestyle events as most of us share many common passions.

International Circuit to build a garage inside the track. This will allow us to have preferential access to the circuit and lots of convenience in car and accessories storage at the track. There will also be lounge, pantry, shower and other facilities for our members.

During the first year of our operations, we focused most of our events and activities in Shanghai. We will continue to expand our scope of service to cover Beijing, Guangdong and other areas. Our goal is to reach a 25% enrollment rate of the Ferrari owners in our target areas. We look forward to seeing you at our upcoming events and activities.

Kindest personal regards.