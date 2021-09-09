ISO 20121 Sustainable management system

Passione Ferrari events have successfully embellished their history with an important award, the ISO 20121 certification, the international standard for sustainable event management, released by the certification body TÜV NORD Italia on September 2nd, 2021 in Spa-Francorchamps.



Passione Ferrari joined the Ferrari Challenge Europe, which was awarded the certification at the beginning of the year. The standard applies to the design, organization and execution of the events and it is the evidence of the commitment of Ferrari to implement a responsible management system integrated with the five pillars of the Ferrari Group's sustainability strategy.



Environmental, social and economic impact aspects have been carefully analyzed, also in order to involve and influence all the stakeholders (employees, suppliers, circuits, consultants, drivers, team/dealers, guests, media, sponsors and local community).

The sustainable management of the events includes, by way of non-exhaustive example, the assessment of the following aspects:



Waste sorting and recycling of materials (Circular Economy);

Energy efficiency;

Mobility and Logistics;

Accessibility of persons with disabilities;

Diversity and inclusion;

Fight against food waste;

Community development and economic legacy.



Currently, the ISO 20121 certification has been accredited to Passione Ferrari weekend and Passione Ferrari Club Challenge at Spa-Francorchamps. The Ferrari team is working to extend the certification to all Passione Ferrari events.