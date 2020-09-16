Logo

A VOYAGE OF REDISCOVERY

The Ferrari Portofino M, which features the legendary ‘M’ suffix, for Modificata, in its name, is the evolution of the Ferrari Portofino.

THE FERRARI PORTOFINO M:  

A CONSTANTLY EVOLVING STORY

The Ferrari Portofino M, which features the legendary ‘M’ suffix, for Modificata, in its name, is the evolution of the Ferrari Portofino. The new Prancing Horse 2+ spider boasts a slew of new technical and design features, most notably an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a five-position Manettino, an absolute first for a Ferrari GT convertible. Every drive aboard the Ferrari Portofino M is a voyage of (re)discovery.
    • CO2 Emissions
    • LOW: 409 g/km
    • MID: 250 g/km
    • HIGH: 224 g/km
    • EXTRA HIGH: 229 g/km
    • COMBINED: 256 g/km
    • Fuel Consumption
    • LOW: 18 l/100 km
    • MID: 11 l/100 km
    • HIGH: 9.9 l/100 km
    • EXTRA HIGH: 10.1 l/100 km
    • COMBINED: 11.3 l/100 km

The values of fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approval. The fuel consumption and CO2 emission ﬁgures refer to the WLTP cycle.

00:0000:00
    • V8
      Engine
    • 3.45 sec
      0-100 km/h
    • 3855 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 620 cv
      MAXIMUM POWER
    The Ferrari Portofino M’s engine belongs to the V8 turbo family voted “International Engine of the Year” on four consecutive occasions. The power unit can punch out 620 cv, 20 more than the Ferrari Portofino, thanks to new cam profiles and the introduction of a new speed sensor on the turbocharger assembly to measure the turbine revolutions. A new Gasoline Particulate Filter allows the car to comply with the strictest European anti-pollution standards (Euro-6D) without compromising driving pleasure.
        Partners
        • APPLE
        • APTIV
        • BREMBO
        • BRIDGESTONE
        • BWI
        • FONTANA PIETRO S.P.A.
        • MAGNA PT
        • IHI
        • LEAR
        • MARELLI
        • MAHLE
        • OMR
        • PIRELLI
        • ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
        • SHELL
        • ZF GROUP
        • STR
        • VALEO
        • WEBASTO
        • MICHELIN
        • Engine
        • dynamics
        • design
        • Interior
        • technical details
        • Media Gallery