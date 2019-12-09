ZDENEK LEPKA

The Ferrari Owners’ Club Czech Republic has a very short history behind it, but despite this, it has great ambition to become ranked alongside the important European clubs. Spreading the good name of the Ferrari brand and strengthening of its unique standing is one of the main aims of the newly established official Ferrari Owners’ Club. The Ferrari Owners’ Club Czech Republic was established on the basis of cooperation between the official Czech importer Scuderia Praha and Ferrari S. p.A. in October 2008 and was incorporated into the global network of official Ferrari Owners´ Clubs, which is currently active in almost 40 countries around the world.

Organisation of joint meetings, motoring events in the form of club rallies or visits to racing circuits, holding cultural events together with provision of complex services to all of its members – these are the club’s main activities. Apart from other benefits, through its nature, membership in the club offers Ferrari owners a great number of opportunities to use their car from Maranello and to share the pleasure and passion with other members on many different occasions. This especially applies in cooperation with foreign clubs, in terms of which the club is able to make attractive events of other important clubs in Europe available to its members. Opening the gates to the world of Ferrari to its supporters and fans, without whom we couldn’t even imagine the Ferrari brand, also goes without saying. The club holds events for all of these enthusiastic and devoted fans in the form of open days, the possibility of visiting various motoring events related to Ferrari or interesting competitions for attractive prizes.

We believe that the newly established club is the proper place for all supporters of this legend to be able to share their enthusiasm, passion and joy, which the global phenomenon named Ferrari can provide.