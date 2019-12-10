Ferrari
    Ferrari 268 SP: This 2,458 cc barchetta was fitted with a single overhead camshaft V8 engine

    Ferrari 268 SP

    This 2,458 cc barchetta was fitted with a single overhead camshaft V8 engine fed by four twin-choke Weber carburettors good for around 250 bhp. The tubular space-frame featured all-round independent suspension while the bodywork was very similar to the 246 SP’s. The 268 SP version was also fitted with a V8 engine the displacement of which, with the stroke increased to 71 mm, was upped to 2,650 cc.

    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 90° V8
    • Bore/stroke77 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement330.62cc
    • Total displacement2644.96cc
    • Compression ratio9.8 : 1
    • Maximum power195 kW (265 hp) at 7000 rpm
    • Power per litre100hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedfour Weber 40 IF2C carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, single coil
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 130litres
    • Front tyres5.50 x 15
    • Rear tyres7.00 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length4060mm
    • Width1480mm
    • Height970mm
    • Wheelbase2320mm
    • Front track1200mm
    • Rear track1200mm
    • Weight660kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

