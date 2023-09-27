Who are we looking for?

We are seeking best Economics, Business and Engineering Master’s graduates who have graduated within the last 12 months.



Above all, we are looking for problem-solvers with the highest agility who are able to work practically as well as creatively, team-players who are hardworking and with the right humility, are hungry to learn, and motivated to succeed.



Your academic background will come from these key disciplines: International Business Strategy, Luxury Management, Digital Marketing & Consumer Behavior, Business Analytics, Project Management and Management Engineering.