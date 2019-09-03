Logo

    FERRARI'S 50 TH OPEN TOP MODEL

    The new special 488 Pista Spider series, the  open top model produced by the Prancing Horse. 

    THE PRANCING HORSE'S BEST EVER OPEN-TOP PERFORMANCE

    The new special 488 Pista Spider series, the 50th open top model produced by the pracing horse is the company's highest ever performing Ferrari Spider, with a record power-to-weight ratio of 1.92 kg/hp. It combines the ﬁnest race-developed technological solutions with the joy of en plein air driving to deliver an exhilarating experience behind the wheel.

    The aim of the Ferrari 488 Pista Spider’s dynamic development was to produce a car that offers high mechanical performance in terms of lap times and standing starts, driving pleasure and accessibility of performance to drivers of all types.

    In terms of its characteristics and performance, the 488 Pista Spider’s engine sets the benchmark not just for new generation turbo engines but all engines, including naturally aspirated ones

    Voted “Engine of the Year” for three years running: 2016, 2017 and 2018. It is also the most powerful V8 ever sported by a road-going Ferrari in terms of both its overall and speciﬁc power outputs. It also delivers the highest power increase over the model it was developed from, the 488 Spider.

    The interior has a distinctively spare racing feel. The extensive use of lightweight, exclusive technical materials such as carbon-ﬁbre and Alcantara works brilliantly with the meticulous crafting and sophistication that is the signature of all Ferrari cockpits. 

    Engine
    • TypeV8 - 90°twin-turbo – Dry sump
    • Overall displacement3902cc
    • Max. power output*530 kW (720 cv) at 8000 rpm
    • Max. torque*770 Nm at 3000 rpm 7th gear
    • Specific power output185cv/l
    • Max. engine speed8000rpm
    • Compression ratio9,6:1
    Dimension and weight
    • Length4605mm
    • Width1975mm
    • Height1206mm
    • Wheelbase2650mm
    • Front track1679mm
    • Rear track1649mm
    • Kerb weight**1485kg
    • Dry weight**1380kg
    • Dry weight/power ratio1,92kg/cv
    • Weight distribution41.5% front – 58.5% rear
    • Boot capacity170l
    • Fuel tank capacity78l
    Tyres
    • Front245/35 ZR 20 J9,0
    • Rear305/30 ZR 20 J11.0
    Brakes
    • Front398 x 223 x 38mm
    • Rear360 x 233 x 32mm
    Transmission/gearbox
    • F1 seven-speed dual-clutch transmission
    Electronic controls
    • E-Diff3, F1-Trac, ABS/High Performance EBD with Ferrari Pre-Fill, FrS SCM-E, FDE, SSC 6.0
    Performance
    • 0-100 KM/H2,85sec
    • 0-200 KM/H8sec
    • 100-0 KM/H29,5m
    • 200-0 KM/H116m
    • Max. speed340km/h
    • Fiorano lap time1’21,5”
    Fuel consumption
    • Low19,4l/100km
    • Mid11,8l/100km
    • High11l/100km
    • Extra High12,4l/100km
    • Combined12,8
    • NOTE: The values of fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approvalThe fuel consumption and CO2 emission figures refer to the WLTP cycle.
    Co2 emissions
    • Low439g/km
    • Mid267g/km
    • High248g/km
    • Extra High281g/km
    • Combined289g/km
    • NOTE: The values of fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approvalThe fuel consumption and CO2 emission figures refer to the WLTP cycle.
    Notes
    • *With 98 RON petrol
    • **With optional lightweight content
