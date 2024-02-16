Ferrari logo
    CORSO PILOTA EVOLUZIONE+

    The warm-up is over

    Take your driving technique to another level, enhance your track performance with the Ferrari 296 GTB and get behind the wheel of a car set up for racing: the 296 Challenge.

    Ferrari Corso Pilota Evoluzione+

    A new dimension of driving

    The Corso Evoluzione+ course will let you feel the difference between a road car and a race model. On the first day, you’ll drive the 296 GTB, refining the techniques already covered in the previous Corso Pilota; on the second day you’ll learn to drive the 296 Challenge, the closed-wheel racer used in the Prancing Horse’s single-make series.

    Head back onto the circuit and enhance your track driving mastery. In addition to the sessions with the 296 GTB, you’ll receive an introduction to sports driving technique at the wheel of the 296 Challenge.

    Med-Ex, Scuderia Ferrari’s official medical partner, will supervise you with a series of collateral activities before and after track driving, so you’re always in peak condition. A trainer, physiotherapist and mental coach will be available to you to improve your physical and mental well-being, while a nutritionist will help you put together lunches characterised by a balance of protein, fat and carbohydrates.

    Morning warm-up with targeted upper body exercises (arms, shoulders, neck). Individual sessions with a personal trainer, stretching and posture exercises. Reflex and reaction time training.

    Recovery session with a physiotherapist after track driving. Targeted treatments to relieve muscular tension, improve flexibility, reduce fatigue and aid the body’s recovery.

    Controlled breathing exercises and stress management with a sport psychologist. Short sessions focused on the mind to improve concentration.

    Two Ferraris will be available to you during the course: the 296 GTB and the 296 Challenge.

    The first is the Prancing Horse’s renowned road-going berlinetta. The second is the Maranello-based manufacturer’s latest model dedicated to the Ferrari Challenge.

    Ferrari 296 GTB: the pleasure is all yours
    The 296 GTB, a compact, agile berlinetta marked by a sculptural form, introduces a new 120° V6 engine teamed with a plug-in electric motor capable of delivering a total power of 830 HP. It’s a car featuring extremely high performance that redefines the concept of driving pleasure.
    Ferrari Corso Pilota Evoluzione+ 2024
    296 Challenge: racing DNA
    Representing evolution of the 296 GTB road-going berlinetta for racing, the Ferrari 296 Challenge is designed with a twin-turbo V6 engine minus the hybrid component, able to deliver a maximum power of 700 HP. Its aerodynamics make for extreme performance, allowing it to generate more than 870 kg of downforce at a speed of 250 km/h. That’s 18% more than the 488 Challenge Evo.
    Ferrari Corso Pilota Evoluzione+ 2024
    Ferrari Corso Pilota Evoluzione+ 2024

    Two circuits, one goal: improve

    The second level of the Corso Pilota Ferrari courses is held on two emblematic tracks, depending on your choice: the Vallelunga Circuit and Misano World Circuit. They are both demanding, with different characteristics that affect how cars behave and deliver the driving pleasure that they offer.

    Turns
    • LOCATIONVallelunga Circuit
    • Inaugurated1951
    • Length of circuit4085 m
    Turns
    • LOCATIONMisano World Circuit
    • Inaugurated1972
    • Length of circuit4226 m
    Every Corso Pilota continues even outside of the car. The Prancing Horse format features refined activities for both the drivers and those who accompany them: luxury hospitality, prestigious culinary experiences and wellness treatments in the most evocative of Italian locations.
    Ferrari Corso Pilota
    Corso Pilota courses take place regularly throughout the year: consult the calendar for the complete list. To ensure more effective training, participant numbers are limited.

    To participate in the Evoluzione+ course, it is necessary to have completed the Corso Sport or Personal Coaching. The maximum number of participants is 25. Drivers will be divided into groups of five; each group will be supervised by three qualified instructors. To register for Corsi Pilota Ferrari and find out all the details of the courses, it is possible to contact your Ferrari dealer or log in to Ferrari MyStore with your account.

