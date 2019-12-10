The spiders built by Ferrari have always been a perfect expression of their sporting heritage. It was this very heritage that inspired Pininfarina stylists as they set about designing the spider to clothe the refined 348 series chassis.
1history
Sporting Heritage
2Technical Details
V8
ENGINE
3404.70 cc
TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
235 kW
MAXIMUM POWER @ 7200 rpm
> 280 km/h
TOP SPEED
Engine
Typerear, longitudinal 90° V8
Bore/stroke85 x 75mm
Unitary displacement425.59cc
Total displacement3404.70cc
Compression ratio10.8 : 1
Maximum power235 kW (320 hp) at 7200 rpm
Power per litre94hp/l
Maximum torque324 Nm (33 kgm) at 5000 rpm
Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
Fuel feedBosch Motronic M2.7 electronic injection
IgnitionBosch Motronic M2.7 static electronic, single spark plug per cylinder
Lubricationdry sump
Clutchsingle-plate
Chassis
Framesteel monocoque with tubular steel rear sub-frame
Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar