The 330 America was replaced by the 330 GT 2+2, which was unveiled at the Brussels Show. It was fitted with the new 4-litre Type 209 V12, which sported a slightly longer engine block than the 400 SA series from which it was derived. The 330 GT 2+2′s elegant line was the work of Pininfarina, and two series were built. These differed principally in the front end treatment; the first series (1963-1965) having four headlights and the second (1965-1967) just two. Around 1,000 examples were built in all.

