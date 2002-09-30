Logo

    2021 fia formula one world championship race calendar

    Scuderia Ferrari Bahrain 2020
    18 - 20 March
    Bahrain Grand Prix
    Sakhir
    25 - 27 March
    Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
    Jeddah
    Scuderia Ferrari Season 2022
    08 - 10 April
    Australian Grand Prix
    Melbourne
    22 - 24 April
    Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix
    Imola
    Scuderia Ferrari Season 2022
    06 - 08 May
    United States Grand Prix
    Miami
    Scuderia Ferrari Barcelona-Catalunya 2020
    20 - 22 May
    Spanish Grand Prix
    Catalunya
    Scuderia Ferrari - Monaco GP 2021 - Montecarlo
    27 - 29 May
    Monaco Grand Prix
    Monte Carlo
    Scuderia Ferrari - Azerbaijan GP 2021 - Baku
    10 - 12 June
    Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Baku
    Scuderia Ferrari Season 2022
    17 - 19 June
    Canadian Grand Prix
    Montréal
    Scuderia Ferrari Silverstone 2020
    01 - 03 July
    British Grand Prix
    Silverstone
    Scuderia Ferrari Spielberg 2020
    08 - 10 July
    Austrian Grand Prix
    Spielberg
    Scuderia Ferrari - French GP 2021 - Le Castellet
    22 - 24 July
    French Grand Prix
    Le Castellet
    Scuderia Ferrari Budapest 2020
    29 - 31 July
    Hungarian Grand Prix
    Budapest
    Scuderia Ferrari Spa-Francorchamps 2020
    26 - 28 August
    Belgian Grand Prix
    Spa-Francorchamps
    Scuderia Ferrari - Netherland GP 2021 - Zandvoort
    02 - 04 September
    Dutch Grand Prix
    Zandvoort
    Scuderia Ferrari Monza 2020
    9 - 11 September
    Italian Grand Prix
    Monza
    Scuderia Ferrari Sochi 2020
    23 - 25 September
    Russian Grand Prix
    Sochi
    Scuderia Ferrari 2022
    30 September - 02 October
    Singapore Grand Prix
    Marina Bay
    Scuderia Ferrari 2022
    07 - 09 October
    Japanese Grand Prix
    Suzuka
    Scuderia Ferrari - United States GP 2021 - Austin
    21 - 23 October
    United States Grand Prix
    Austin
    28 - 30 October
    Mexico City Grand Prix
    Mexico City
    11 - 13 November
    São Paulo Grand Prix
    São Paulo
    Scuderia Ferrari Yas Marina 2020
    18 - 20 November
    Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
    Yas Marina