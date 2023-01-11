The track only took a year to build, thanks to a workforce of around a thousand, at a cost of 58 million US dollars. It was inaugurated in 2004, staging that year’s MotoGP, the first such race to be held at night as from 2007, when a powerful 3600 floodlight system was installed. It is 5.380 kilometres in length, with the main straight measuring 1.068 kilometres. The track is surrounded by artificial grass to prevent sand blowing onto it from the surrounding desert.

