    Turns
    • LocationDoha
    • First GP2021
    • Circuit length5 380 km
    • Race Distance306.66 km
    • Laps57
    • Lap Record1:23.196Max Verstappen (2021)

    The track only took a year to build

    Losail International Circuit

    The track only took a year to build, thanks to a workforce of around a thousand, at a cost of 58 million US dollars. It was inaugurated in 2004, staging that year’s MotoGP, the first such race to be held at night as from 2007, when a powerful 3600 floodlight system was installed. It is 5.380 kilometres in length, with the main straight measuring 1.068 kilometres. The track is surrounded by artificial grass to prevent sand blowing onto it from the surrounding desert.

    The first corner

    The first corner is very important, as it requires very heavy braking before a quick section where it is important to carry speed before braking for turn 4, which marks the start of a section with more corners.

    Overtaking is a possibility

    A hairpin at turn 6 is the slowest point on the track and leads into the most technical part of the circuit. The complex of corners 12, 13 and 14 is taken as one turn, similar to the famous turn 8 at Istanbul Park. Turn 15 is a fairly quick right-hander before the final braking point on the lap. Here there is more than one possible line, which means overtaking is a possibility.
