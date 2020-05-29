With the top three times in qualifying, it was an all-Ferrari front row of Fangio, Eugenio Castellotti and Luigi Musso. Behind them came Piero Taruffi in the Vanwall and Behra and Stirling Moss in the Maseratis. On the third row were Collins, Luigi Villoresi in the Maserati and the fifth Ferrari of Spain’s Alfonso De Portago. The track layout used the high speed oval which was tackled after the drivers had completed the road course. The surface on the banking was abrasive and uneven which was tough on the cars and more significantly on tyre life.

Before the start, Fangio suggested to his two team-mates to let him ahead and he would have run at a conservative pace to save the cars, assuring Castellotti and Musso that in the closing stages he’d move aside and let them fight for the win, given that he only needed a few points to clinch the title. However, the two Italians didn’t go along with this, wanting to put on a show for the massive crowd packing the grandstands and to fight tooth and nail right from the start. As soon as the starter had lowered the Italian flag, used before the lights system was introduced to begin the race, Castellotti and Musso set off at a cracking pace that the others could not match, but after a handful of laps, their tyres went off and they had to pit for new ones. They rejoined in 13th and 15th places respectively.

Castellotti and Musso then set about catching those ahead at a furious pace, with Moss, Fangio, Collins, Behra and Harry Schell in the Vanwall at the front of the field. Within a dozen laps, Musso at least could see the leaders ahead of him. However, Castellotti had a tyre explode in the final part of the Parabolica corner leading onto the straight. His car hit the barriers on the left, crossed the track and finished in the guard rail on the other side. It was a very big impact and Castellotti was dazed but fine.