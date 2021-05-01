Be prepared to immerse yourself in the racing community during two days of open pit-lanes. Sessions are reserved for Passione Ferrari members, allowing drivers to hone their track driving skills and enjoy their Ferrari within the exclusive, safety focused surroundings of professional racetracks. This will be the perfect occasion to improve driving skills with Professional Ferrari instructors, available for one-to-one coaching.
Contact your Official Ferrari dealer for further information and reservation.
This exclusive track experience is only available to members. The membership is valid throughout the production lifecycle of the 488 Challenge car. Members can purchase the full season package, which includes six hours of track time at each event and the complete hospitality package for driver and a non-driver companion (or two drivers) - including breakfast, lunch and early evening cocktails. Membership includes a bespoke set of racing equipment - race suit, boots, gloves, personalized helmet, protective undergarments and HANS (Head and Neck Support) device.
