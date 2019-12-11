THE PRESIDENT WELCOME

PATRICE SILVERIO

2019 marked our 35th anniversary but also a year of transition for our club. Thus, after almost 20 years as president, Alex Bochet decided that the time was right to bring new life to our club, both at the level of the presidency and its board of directors.



As the successor appointed by our club, it is not without emotion and a certain pride that I have succeeded Alex Bochet for whom I have a deep respect and who has known, throughout the last two decades, how to develop this circle of enthusiasts from the very beginning to become an important, active and above all recognised figure on the European Ferrari Owners Club scene.



I hereby wish to pay tribute once again to all its merits, without forgetting the impassioned commitment of all the other honourary chairmen and predecessors of the Board of Directors, as well as the founding members from the very first hour in 1984, who have all contributed to making the club what it is today!



With the new committee elected at the beginning of 2019, we are now beginning a new page in the history of our club, with a single goal: to continue to offer a framework for meetings and exchanges open to all as friends and in mutual respect, to gather and exchange ideas, to share a common passion and exceptional moments, between enthusiasts but also simple lovers of beautiful machinery.



It is on a daily basis, that we practice our mandate with our members and enthusiasts! In addition to our historical mission as guardians of the brand's glorious past, we keep it simple and embody two - rarer - words: UTILITY and PLEASURE. Together with my friends on the committee, we are USEFUL because, like our predecessors throughout the last 35 years, we exercise our duty as ambassadors in the service of the Ferrari brand, but above all and above all in the service of our members and our common passion.



In addition, the exercise of our mandate rhymes with FUN - yours, ours and that of the Ferrari parent company - because we all share the same passion for the Ferrari brand, keeping in mind Enzo Ferrari's mantra: "Se lo puoi sognare, lo puoi fare".



We hope to be able to share our vision and our dynamism with you, our members or future enthusiasts, but also with other clubs linked to the brand both in the "grande région" and further afield, their members will always be welcome at our events!



I therefore find myself entrusted with one of the most important tasks and responsibilities. I would like to thank you for this and together with the committee we will, rest assured, make every effort to satisfy your expectations and represent our club with dignity in all places and under all circumstances.



Forza Ferrari



Patrice SILVERIO