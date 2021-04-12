12.00 - 13.00 GUEST ARRIVAL
12.00 - 14.00 LUNCH AT Coworth Park AND WELCOME PRESENTATION
At the end of a scenic route that runs through polo fields and wooded parkland, an indulgent escape awaits weary souls at the Coworth Park in Ascot. With 240 acres of picturesque parkland, an equestrian centre, polo fields and plenty of outdoor pursuits, Coworth Park will be the perfect location where to start driving through the beautiful Cotswold landscape.
14.30 - 16.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
16.00 - 17.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - Private polo match and lesson
A polo experience at Guards Polo Academy at Coworth Park is more than just a lesson or a game – it is a foray into a world of unparalleled recreational delight and a unique physical pastime. Field-side hospitality will be second to none as players and spectators enjoy the idyllic parkland settings of these polo grounds.
17.00 - 18.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
20.00 - 22.00 DINNER IN HOTEL - Hartwell HouseA beautiful setting for dinner striking the perfect balance of ambience, service and delicious food, to give you the ultimate dining experience. Executive Head Chef Daniel Richardson has created wholesome, flavoursome and imaginative dishes.
9.30 - 11.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
11.00 - 12.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - Ellenborough Park
With the impossibly charming Cotswolds as the stage, Ellenborough Park is the place to experience the height of grandeur. Built from classic honey-toned Cotswold stone, these magnificent surroundings provide an escape from reality. In this beautiful setting we will stop for a relaxing break in their beautiful gardens.
12.00 - 13.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
13.00 - 15.00 LUNCH at Lucknam Park
Located in the heart of the English Cotswolds, this 500-acre estate will make you fall in love with its sheer force of character, sense of space and brilliant food. A stunning Georgian manor house set at the end of an avenue of sky-high beech and lime trees and, surrounded by beautiful gardens, Lucknam Park echoes the country estates of a Jane Austen film set.
15.00 - 16.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
20.00 - 22.00 DINNER At Harry Potter movie set, Balliol CollegeFounded in 1263, Balliol is one of Oxford’s oldest colleges, the oldest academic institution in the English-speaking world still on its original site and almost certainly the oldest co-founded by a woman anywhere. Enjoy an exclusive private tour and dinner in this magnificent Oxford landmark.
9.30 - 11.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
11.00 - 12.00 SURPRISE ACTIVITY
12.00 - 13.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
13.30 - 15.00 LUNCH
Due to the current situation, the Sunday lunch location will be announced on a later stage.