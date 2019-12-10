The Pininfarina-designed spider version of the 275 GTB shared the same independent rear suspension and rear-mounted gearbox. The V12 once again was fitted with wet sump lubrication, but the engine developed around 20 bhp less; given the type of car and its target clientele, torque and flexibility were favoured over maximum power. While the 275 GTB wore alloy rims, the GTS was fitted with wire wheels, creating a more elegant look.
