    The sports models included the Ferrari 196 SP which did not have a Dino engine

    Ferrari 196 SP

    The traditional start of season press conference held in February 1962 saw the presentation of a whole series of rear-engined sports racing models with the result that the debut of the new 250 GT berlinetta, which later became the legendary 250 GTO, passed almost unnoticed. The sports models included the 196 SP which did not have a Dino engine, but was effectively a half of the 330’s V12 engine, from which it retained the bore and stroke. The 196 SP boasted the twin front air intakes first introduced on the single-seaters in 1961.

    • V6
      ENGINE
    • 1983.72 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 154 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7500 rpm
    • 240 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 60° V6
    • Bore/stroke77 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement330.62cc
    • Total displacement1983.72cc
    • Compression ratio9.8 : 1
    • Maximum power154 kW (210 hp) at 7500 rpm
    • Power per litre106hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 42 DCN carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plugs per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tank-
    • Front tyres5.25 x 15
    • Rear tyres6.50 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length4060mm
    • Width1480mm
    • Height970mm
    • Wheelbase2320mm
    • Front track1200mm
    • Rear track1200mm
    • Weight600kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed240km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

