Laurent Mekies was born in Tours, France on 28 April 1977

He graduated in mechanical engineering from the ESTACA School in Paris, spending his final year at Loughborough University in the UK.



A large part of Laurent's working life has been spent trackside and he got his first taste of F1 with the Arrows team in 2001. A year later he joined Minardi as a race engineer and stayed in Faenza for the following 12 years. When the team became Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2006, he was appointed Chief Engineer, responsible for all trackside operations, from the construction of the car at the factory to the race team at the track. Later he became Head of Vehicle Performance, managing six departments working on core car performance.



Laurent left Toro Rosso to join the FIA in 2014 as Safety Director, in charge of all Safety and Medical matters for the Federation across all its Championships, as well as R&D and homologation activities for both track and road.



At the start of 2017 he was appointed F1 Deputy Race Director in addition to his existing duties, working alongside Charlie Whiting. He was also in charge of matters relating to the sporting regulations across all FIA single-seater categories. Laurent joined Scuderia Ferrari in September 2018 as Sporting Director. In 2019, when Mattia Binotto became Team Principal, he also took on the role of Head of Track & Performance Area, in addition to his existing responsibilities. In 2021 Laurent holds the role of Racing Director and Head of Track Area.