The name of the single-seater prepared for 1957 is made up of the number 8 for the cylinders and 1 for Formula 1, with 0 to create the classic three-figure number
It was an evolution of the D50, completely in the Ferrari style, with a new tubular chassis, a redesigned V 8 engine and traditional bodywork. The first race it ran was the Argentinean GP on 13-1-1957.
A short stroke version of the engine was made. This was only used once, but is sometimes referred to as the standard engine. At the Naples GP the team also tried a rear suspension with independent wheels instead of the De Dion axle.
Ferrari did not win in the season which saw Juan Manuel Fangio take his fifth world championship title. It was a year of transition for the Maranello-based company, which only took a few places on the podium with Musso and Hawthorn.
V8
Engine
2485.98 cc
Total displacement
650 kg
Weight (with liquids)
5-speed +rev
Transmission
Engine
Type front, longitudinal 90° V8
Bore/stroke 76 x 68.5 mm
Unitary displacement 310.75 cc
Total displacement 2485.98 cc
Compression ratio 11.5 : 1
Maximum power 202 kW (275 hp) at 8400 rpm
Power per litre 111 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
Fuel feed four Solex 40 PII carburettors
Lubrication dry sump
Clutch twin-plate
Chassis
Frametubular steel
Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar